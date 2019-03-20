Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kasper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Palo Verde Hematology Oncology Ltd1661 E Camelback Rd Ste 375, Phoenix, AZ 85016 Directions (602) 258-4875
Phoenix Office1441 N 12th St # 33, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3700
Payson Office122 E MAIN ST, Payson, AZ 85541 Directions (602) 521-3700
Internists Oncologists Ltd1300 N 12th St Ste 612, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 258-4875
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Delta Health System
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Need a doctor who actually listens to you, doesn't rush through your appointment, who actually cares about you? Dr. Kasper is that doctor. It is a traumatic experience to be diagnosed with breast cancer. He explains everything, answers your questions, tells you the options, helps you to decide which treatment would be best for you. Dr. Kasper is my HERO!
About Dr. Lawrence Kasper, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1083656581
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona-Arizona Cancer Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- Banner Good Samaritan Med Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Dr. Kasper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kasper accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kasper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kasper has seen patients for Secondary Malignancies, Nodular Lymphoma and Breast Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kasper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kasper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kasper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kasper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kasper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.