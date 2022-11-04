Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kass is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Clearwater, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Boston University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Anthony's Hospital.
Dr. Kass works at
Dr. Kass' Office Locations
-
1
Kass Center For Cosmetic Facial & Eye Plastic Surgery1811 N Belcher Rd Ste H1, Clearwater, FL 33765 Directions (727) 725-4612
-
2
Lawrence G. Kass P.A.6025 4th St N, Saint Petersburg, FL 33703 Directions (727) 725-4612
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Anthony's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- EmblemHealth
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kass?
initially went to Dr. Kass when I was choosing a surgeon for some facial cosmetic procedures. He spent very much time with me, took many photos, and explained the procedures in detail. Significantly more than other doctors that I went to and considered. Once I chose him, he and his office provided instructions for the two weeks before the procedures along with products to use. The procedures went well with the expected recovery, and I am very pleased with the final results. I highly recommend Dr. Kass and his office to anyone considering cosmetic procedures.
About Dr. Lawrence Kass, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 42 years of experience
- English
- 1356366330
Education & Certifications
- Manhattan Eye Ear and Throat
- University So Fla
- Winthrop - University Hospital
- Boston University School Of Medicine
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kass has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kass accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kass has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kass works at
121 patients have reviewed Dr. Kass. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kass.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kass, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kass appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.