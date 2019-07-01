Overview of Dr. Lawrence Katz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Katz, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from New York University and is affiliated with North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Katz works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Medicine at Woodbury in Woodbury, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.