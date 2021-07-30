Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Kaufman, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Albany, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Albany Medical Center Hospital and Saint Peter's Hospital.



Dr. Kaufman works at Albany Ent. & Allergy Services PC in Albany, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Sinusitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.