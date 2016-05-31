Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kelly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is a Vascular & Interventional Radiology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Vascular & Interventional Radiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology. They graduated from University Of Louisville School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Norton Hospital.
Dr. Kelly's Office Locations
Diagnostic Imaging Alliance of Louisville234 E Gray St Ste 850, Louisville, KY 40202 Directions (502) 852-5875
Hospital Affiliations
- Norton Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I arrived at the emergency entrance of Norton's Hospital Brownsboro Road and wisked away to the trauma areas. I had Pulmonary Embolisms in both lungs and there was doubt I could survive. Dr. Kelly was one of the doctors who performed emergency procedures immediately and saved my life. He was extremely kind to my family and to me. Hopefully, I will not have to test his skills again. However, if I do, he is the doctor to I want right there with me.
About Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD
- Vascular & Interventional Radiology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1114058781
Education & Certifications
- University Of Louisville School Of Medicine
- Georgetown Univeristy
- Interventional Radiology and Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kelly accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kelly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Kelly. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kelly.
