Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD

Dr. Lawrence Kelly, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Surprise, AZ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Nevada School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Kelly works at Osna- Svos in Surprise, AZ with other offices in Peoria, AZ and Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.