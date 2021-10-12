Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD

Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.



Dr. Kempf works at Mary Wilson MD PC in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.