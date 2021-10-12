Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kempf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC.
Dr. Kempf's Office Locations
Mary Wilson MD PC14 E 69th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-1068
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
Ratings & Reviews
One of a kind doctor. Really cares, takes his time and gets to know you as a patient, not just one condition at a time. I am a long-term patient and have never experienced such consistent genuine care and concern.
About Dr. Lawrence Kempf, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1215050455
Education & Certifications
- ACKERMAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kempf has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kempf accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kempf has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kempf works at
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kempf. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kempf.
