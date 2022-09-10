Dr. Lawrence Kim, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kim is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kim, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Kim, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lone Tree, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from John Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center.
Dr. Kim works at
Locations
South10103 Ridgegate Pkwy Ste 312, Lone Tree, CO 80124 Directions (303) 788-8888Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I WAS HAVING A DIFFICULT TIME GETTING FOOD INTO MY STOMACH, IT BECAME BLOATED ALL THE TIME , AND HAD A BLEEDING ULCER CAUSED BY MEDICINE (MOTRIN) SO DR. KIM WAS VERY HELPFUL EXPLAINED WHAT HE NEEDED TO DO , AFTER THE ULCER HAD HEALED, HE PERFORMED THE ENDOSCOPY AND HAD TO STRECH MY DUODENUM VALVE THAT OPENS AND CLOSES INTO THE STOMACH-- EVRYTHIN WENT WELL AND FOR SEVERAL YEARS STOPPED HAVING GASTRITIS AND OTHER SYMPTOMS
About Dr. Lawrence Kim, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1275647414
Education & Certifications
- University Of California School Of Medicine
- Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital
- Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center
- John Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Princeton U
