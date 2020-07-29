See All Neurologists in Pensacola, FL
Dr. Lawrence King, MD

Neurology
2.7 (29)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence King, MD

Dr. Lawrence King, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Pensacola, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast and Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola.

Dr. King works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology in Pensacola, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. King's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology
    5153 N 9th Ave Ste 404, Pensacola, FL 32504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 416-2554

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Sacred Heart Emerald Coast
  • Ascension Sacred Heart Pensacola

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 29 ratings
    Patient Ratings (29)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (16)
    About Dr. Lawrence King, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1609901487
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence King, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. King has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. King accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. King works at Ascension Medical Group Sacred Heart - Neurology in Pensacola, FL. View the full address on Dr. King’s profile.

    Dr. King has seen patients for Stroke, Cerebral Artery Thrombosis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. King on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    29 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

