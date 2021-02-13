Overview

Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.



Dr. Kirschenbaum works at Orthopaedic Specialty Group in Shelton, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.