Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Shelton, CT. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Orthopaedic Specialty Group PC760 River Rd, Shelton, CT 06484 Directions (203) 337-2600Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Connvest Inc75 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 337-2600
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
I’ve seen Dr Kirschenbaum several times for severe back pain. He is extraordinary, easy to talk to, very reassuring, has a fantastic bedside manner, I would wholeheartedly but your trust (and your pain management) in this man’s hands. FIVE STARS
About Dr. Lawrence Kirschenbaum, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Anesthesiology
Dr. Kirschenbaum has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Steroid Injection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kirschenbaum on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Kirschenbaum. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kirschenbaum.
