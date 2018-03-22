Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kondra is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Pomona, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK and is affiliated with Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center.
They frequently treat conditions like Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid and Vitreoretinal Surgery along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kondra's Office Locations
- 1 160 E Artesia St Ste 345, Pomona, CA 91767 Directions (909) 865-7990
Hospital Affiliations
- Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I have been seeing Dr. Kondra for well over a decade now and have always been very pleased with him. I have lattice degeneration of the left retina. Just a few years back, at a routine appointment, he saw that my retina was in the process of tearing and he was able to do immediate laser surgery and saved my eye sight before the retina had the chance to even detach.
About Dr. Lawrence Kondra, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MEDICINE AND DENTISTRY OF NEW JERSEY / NEWARK
- Ophthalmology
