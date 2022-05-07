Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD
Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Corona, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Corona Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Koning's Office Locations
Lawrence K Koning MD341 Magnolia Ave Ste 202, Corona, CA 92879 Directions (951) 371-0844Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Corona Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Guardian
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Financial Group
- Principal Life
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Koning is an excellent doctor, he really cares about his patients and is very knowledgable. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Lawrence Koning, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 42 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1063464675
Education & Certifications
- Glendale Advent Med Center
- Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
Dr. Koning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Koning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koning has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Koning speaks Spanish.
30 patients have reviewed Dr. Koning. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koning.
