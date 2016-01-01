Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Krause is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD
Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.
Dr. Krause's Office Locations
Highland Park Hospital777 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 570-1700
Northshore Center for Medical Genetics - Personalized Medicine - Medical Genetics757 Park Ave W, Highland Park, IL 60035 Directions (847) 480-2650
NorthShore University HealthSystem680 N Lake Shore Dr # 924, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (847) 570-1700
Hospital Affiliations
- Evanston Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD
- General Surgery
- English
- 1578613527
Education & Certifications
- Columbia- Micahel Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Illinois at Chicago
Dr. Krause has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krause accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krause has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Krause has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krause on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Krause. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krause.
