Overview of Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD

Dr. Lawrence Krause, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Highland Park, IL. They graduated from University of Illinois at Chicago and is affiliated with Evanston Hospital.



Dr. Krause works at Highland Park Hospital in Highland Park, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.