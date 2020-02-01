Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kriegshauser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis and SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton.
Dr. Kriegshauser works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Kriegshauser's Office Locations
-
1
Great Plains Radiology LLC12639 Old Tesson Rd Ste 115, Saint Louis, MO 63128 Directions (314) 849-0311Monday7:30am - 5:30pmTuesday7:30am - 5:30pmWednesday7:30am - 5:30pmThursday7:30am - 5:30pmFriday7:30am - 5:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital St. Louis
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kriegshauser?
Dr. Kriegshauser performed both of my hip replacements. While I am still healing, I am confident the outcome will be very positive. I’m sad that Dr. K has just retired. He is an excellent physician and I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Lawrence Kriegshauser, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1265481667
Education & Certifications
- University of Oklahoma / Health Sciences Center|University Of Oklahoma College Of Medicine
- Washington University In St. Louis School Of Medicine
- Mercy Hospital St Louis|St. John's Mercy Medical Center
- University Of Missouri--Columbia School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kriegshauser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kriegshauser accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kriegshauser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kriegshauser works at
Dr. Kriegshauser has seen patients for Osteoarthritis of Knee, Complications of Joint Prosthesis and Osteoarthritis of Hip, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kriegshauser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Kriegshauser. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kriegshauser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kriegshauser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kriegshauser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.