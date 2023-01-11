Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD
Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (248) 280-8550Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Beaumont Orthopaedic Center30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Directions (248) 280-8550
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (833) 667-3627
Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Directions (833) 667-3627
Michigan Orthopedic Institute PC.6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Directions (248) 855-7400
- Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
First, I was called in immediately. The nurse assessed me right away and I was sent straight to X-ray. Dr. Kurz came in right after and was a great listener. He was personable, professional and just overall likable. I also really appreciated that he suggested the most convenient, minimally invasive option first, and said we only needed to explore more options if I’m still having issues down the road. I highly suggest him
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 41 years of experience
- English, German and Spanish
- 1417939711
- Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
- University of California San Diego Medical Center
- U CA
- University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
Dr. Kurz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kurz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kurz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kurz has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kurz speaks German and Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.