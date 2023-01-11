See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Southfield, MI
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.

Dr. Kurz works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kurz's Office Locations

    Beaumont Orthopaedic Center
    26025 Lahser Rd Fl 2, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 280-8550
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Beaumont Orthopaedic Center
    30575 Woodward Ave, Royal Oak, MI 48073 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 280-8550
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - West Bloomfield
    33200 W 14 Mile Rd Ste 220, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 667-3627
    Michigan Orthopaedic Surgeons - Southfield
    26025 Lahser Rd # 201, Southfield, MI 48033 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (833) 667-3627
    Michigan Orthopedic Institute PC.
    6900 Orchard Lake Rd Ste 103, West Bloomfield, MI 48322 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 855-7400

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Back Pain
Low Back Pain
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jan 11, 2023
    First, I was called in immediately. The nurse assessed me right away and I was sent straight to X-ray. Dr. Kurz came in right after and was a great listener. He was personable, professional and just overall likable. I also really appreciated that he suggested the most convenient, minimally invasive option first, and said we only needed to explore more options if I’m still having issues down the road. I highly suggest him
    L Cary — Jan 11, 2023
    About Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, German and Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1417939711
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital - Royal Oak Campus
    Residency
    • University of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    • U CA
    Medical Education
    • University of California School of Medicine - San Diego
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kurz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kurz has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kurz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kurz has seen patients for Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kurz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Kurz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kurz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kurz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kurz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

