Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD

Dr. Lawrence Kurz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from University of California School of Medicine - San Diego and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital, Royal Oak.



Dr. Kurz works at Beaumont Orthopaedic Center in Southfield, MI with other offices in Royal Oak, MI and West Bloomfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Back Pain and Low Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.