Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO

Other
4.5 (116)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO

Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO is an Other Provider in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Other, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.

Dr. Kutz works at Lawrence Kutz in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kutz's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence Kutz
    10503 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  2. 2
    Mark Campbell, MD
    14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Banner Boswell Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis
Arthritis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Brain Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chest Wall Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Postoperative Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lower Back Injuries Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Injuries Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Disorders Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Rehabilitation Therapy Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 116 ratings
    Patient Ratings (116)
    5 Star
    (100)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Feb 04, 2023
    Dr, Kutz was recommended by my spine surgeon, and he was great, as was the entire staff. Other than the first needle pinch it was a totally painless experience. The staff, from the front desk through the injection process and post process was great.
    Dave K — Feb 04, 2023
    About Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO

    Specialties
    • Other
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1992825343
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Temple University Hospital
    Residency
    • Temple University Hospital Program
    Internship
    • Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Emory University
    Board Certifications
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    116 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

