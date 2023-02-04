Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO
Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO is an Other Provider in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Other, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center.
Dr. Kutz works at
Dr. Kutz's Office Locations
Lawrence Kutz10503 W Thunderbird Blvd, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (866) 974-2673
Mark Campbell, MD14520 W Granite Valley Dr # 210, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (866) 974-2673
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr, Kutz was recommended by my spine surgeon, and he was great, as was the entire staff. Other than the first needle pinch it was a totally painless experience. The staff, from the front desk through the injection process and post process was great.
About Dr. Lawrence Kutz, DO
- Other
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Temple University Hospital
- Temple University Hospital Program
- Mesa General Hospital Medical Center
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Emory University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kutz has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kutz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
116 patients have reviewed Dr. Kutz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kutz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.