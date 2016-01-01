Overview

Dr. Lawrence Lahatte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.



Dr. Lahatte works at Gastroenterology Consultants in Evans, GA with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.