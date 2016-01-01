Dr. Lawrence Lahatte, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lahatte is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lahatte, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lahatte, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Evans, GA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Trinity Hospital Of Augusta.
Augusta Endoscopy Center Llc.393 N Belair Rd, Evans, GA 30809 Directions (706) 868-0104
Gastroenterology Consultants820 Saint Sebastian Way Ste 5B, Augusta, GA 30901 Directions (706) 722-2400
- Trinity Hospital Of Augusta
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Tx Hlth Sci Ctr
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lahatte has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lahatte accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lahatte has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lahatte has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Irritable Bowel Syndrome and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lahatte on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Lahatte. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lahatte.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lahatte, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lahatte appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.