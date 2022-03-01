Dr. Lawrence Langan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Langan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Langan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Langan, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Dr. Langan works at
Locations
-
1
Sottile & Megna MD360 Edison St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-6377
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I made an appt for my first colonoscopy. From the receptionist staff to the Dr Langan, they were all so nice and comforting. I was a nervous wreck and the anesthesia Dr (Wish I caught his name) was making me laugh the whole time. Dr Langan is so calm and made me feel very comfortable. They all made this whole procedure much easier for me. I would recommend him to anyone. Especially nervous Nellies like me.
About Dr. Lawrence Langan, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 32 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1053391482
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
