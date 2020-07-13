See All Allergists & Immunologists in Tacoma, WA
Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO

Allergy & Immunology
3.3 (7)
Accepting new patients
48 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO is an Allergy & Immunology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Allergy & Immunology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Allergy & Immunology. They graduated from Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph Medical Center and MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital.

Dr. Larson works at Pediatrics Northwest in Tacoma, WA with other offices in Centralia, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatrics Northwest Ps
    316 Martin Luther King Jr Way Ste 401, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Mary Bridge Children's Health Center
    311 S L St, Tacoma, WA 98405 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    PedsNW Centralia Respiratory and Sleep Clinic
    1911 Cooks Hill Rd, Centralia, WA 98531 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy

Allergic Rhinitis
Animal Allergies
Pollen Allergy
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Food Allergy
Hives
  • View other providers who treat Hives
All Types of Food Poisoning
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergy Shots
Allergy Skin Testing
Allergy Testing
Allergy Treatment
Anaphylactic Food Allergies
Anaphylaxis
Blood Allergy Testing
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Dermatitis
Dermatitis Due to Drugs
Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
Drug Allergy Testing
Drug or Food Challenge
Patch Testing
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Radioallergosorbent Test
Skin Testing and Screening
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food
Allergy Shots for Insect Stings
Anaphylactic Food Additive Allergy
Anaphylactic Peanut Allergy
Anaphylactic Tree Nut Allergy
Angioedema
Bronchitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals
Eosinophilia
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Hypogammaglobulinemia
IgA Deficiency
Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Itchy Skin
Latex Allergy
Nasopharyngitis
Postnasal Drip
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Sinusitis
Toxic Effect of Venom
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 7 ratings
    Patient Ratings (7)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jul 13, 2020
    Dr. Larson is very thorough and personable. I appreciate how patient he is and how he always takes the time to completely answer all of my questions. He has provided the best care my daughter has ever received. He has helped her to have a dramatic improvement in her overall health.
    — Jul 13, 2020
    Allergy & Immunology
    48 years of experience
    English
    Male
    1306932488
    Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Mayo Clinic Rochester
    Des Moines University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    Allergy & Immunology and Pediatrics
    • St. Joseph Medical Center
    • MultiCare Tacoma General Hospital

    Dr. Lawrence Larson, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Larson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Larson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Larson has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Animal Allergies and Pollen Allergy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    7 patients have reviewed Dr. Larson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

