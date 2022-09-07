Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.
Dr. Layman works at
Locations
-
1
Augusta University Medical Center810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Directions
-
2
Medical College of Georgia1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Directions
-
3
Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Layman?
I owe Dr. Layman an enormous amount of gratitude for addressing and treating my recurring pelvic pain. When other doctors prescribed pills or sent me for repeat diagnostic tests that yielded no answers, it was really disheartening to end up in the ER with the same pains in the same spot, with no answers and ER doctors making me feel crazy. Dr. Layman took a conservative careful approach and was the first doctor to say, “yes, exploratory surgery might be a good idea”. It was. He removed extensive adhesions that were not seen on imaging tests. I feel like I got my life back now that I’m free from the horrible random pains I had. It really made me sad to come on here and see an outstanding doctor and surgeon rated so harshly because of office staff. (If you want to go ahead and cheat yourself out of seeing an excellent doctor, go ahead and follow the ratings from someone who didn’t get a call back right away?) Furthermore, his staff did treat me kindly. Dr. Layman is phenomenal and I hope
About Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD
- Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
- 42 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1538278940
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ga
- University Of Louisville Hospital
- Jewish Hospital
- UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Clinical Genetics and Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics
Hospital Affiliations
- Augusta University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Layman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Layman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Layman using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Layman works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.