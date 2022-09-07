Overview

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.



Dr. Layman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.