See All Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinologists in Augusta, GA
Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD

Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
3.3 (22)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is a Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Genetics. They graduated from UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus and is affiliated with Augusta University Medical Center.

Dr. Layman works at Augusta University Medical Center in Augusta, GA with other offices in Aiken, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Augusta University Medical Center
    810 Chafee Ave, Augusta, GA 30904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Medical College of Georgia
    1120 15th St # BBR-5513, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Augusta University Care Center (AUCC) Aiken Podiatry
    901 Magnolia Dr, Aiken, SC 29803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control
Fallopian Tube Disorders
Abnormal Menstruation
Birth Control

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Abnormal Menstruation Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genetic Diseases Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Recurrent Pregnancy Loss Chevron Icon
Sonohysterograms Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 22 ratings
    Patient Ratings (22)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Layman?

    Sep 07, 2022
    I owe Dr. Layman an enormous amount of gratitude for addressing and treating my recurring pelvic pain. When other doctors prescribed pills or sent me for repeat diagnostic tests that yielded no answers, it was really disheartening to end up in the ER with the same pains in the same spot, with no answers and ER doctors making me feel crazy. Dr. Layman took a conservative careful approach and was the first doctor to say, “yes, exploratory surgery might be a good idea”. It was. He removed extensive adhesions that were not seen on imaging tests. I feel like I got my life back now that I’m free from the horrible random pains I had. It really made me sad to come on here and see an outstanding doctor and surgeon rated so harshly because of office staff. (If you want to go ahead and cheat yourself out of seeing an excellent doctor, go ahead and follow the ratings from someone who didn’t get a call back right away?) Furthermore, his staff did treat me kindly. Dr. Layman is phenomenal and I hope
    Christine Hunt — Sep 07, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Layman to family and friends

    Dr. Layman's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Layman

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD

    Specialties
    • Reproductive Endocrinology & Infertility
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1538278940
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Med Coll Of Ga
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • University Of Louisville Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Jewish Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF CINCINNATI COLL OF MED|University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Clinical Genetics and Clinical Molecular Genetics and Genomics
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Augusta University Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Layman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Layman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Layman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Layman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    22 patients have reviewed Dr. Layman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Layman.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Layman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Layman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.