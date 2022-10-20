See All Otolaryngologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
3.8 (13)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.

Dr. Lefkoff works at Lawrence A Lefkoff MD in Atlanta, GA with other offices in Beverly Hills, CA. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lefkoff's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Lawrence A Lefkoff MD
    755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30328 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 705-8080
  2. 2
    Perk Plastic Surgery
    416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 271-1576

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Eyelid Disorders
Facelift
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Eyelid Disorders
Facelift

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.8
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD

Specialties
  • Ear, Nose, and Throat
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1861511230
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Medical College of Georgia
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Lefkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Lefkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkoff.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

