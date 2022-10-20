Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lefkoff is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia.
Dr. Lefkoff's Office Locations
Lawrence A Lefkoff MD755 Mount Vernon Hwy NE Ste 520, Atlanta, GA 30328 Directions (404) 705-8080
Perk Plastic Surgery416 N Bedford Dr Ste 400, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 271-1576
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I've been a patient of Dr. Lefkoff for nearly 20 yrs. Dr. L, Mona, and the entire staff are super considerate, courteous, and kind. If you like dealing with the current horrendous healthcare system, you won't like Dr. Lefkoff. A staff member answers the phone when you call. I've never waited longer than a few minutes to see the Doc. He always has the time to discuss any issues I've had. Even if I haven't had an appointment for a year, Dr. L and Mona remember me and make me feel like I'm not just a patient. I hope Dr. Lefkoff doesn't retire. It'll be impossible to replace the all-around great care he and his staff provide.
About Dr. Lawrence Lefkoff, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 40 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lefkoff has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lefkoff has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Lefkoff. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lefkoff.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lefkoff, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lefkoff appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.