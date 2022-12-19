Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lemak, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Grandview Medical Center.



Dr. Lemak works at Birmingham Office in Birmingham, AL with other offices in Vestavia, AL, Prattville, AL and Gardendale, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Knee Dislocation and Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.