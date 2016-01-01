Dr. Lawrence Lesnak, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lesnak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lesnak, DO
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lesnak, DO
Dr. Lawrence Lesnak, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Lesnak works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lesnak's Office Locations
-
1
Aurora1390 S Potomac St Ste 100, Aurora, CO 80012 Directions (303) 685-2766
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lesnak?
About Dr. Lawrence Lesnak, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 33 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1588629745
Education & Certifications
- City Avenue Hospital
- Sacred Heart MC
- Philadelphia College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lesnak has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lesnak accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lesnak has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lesnak works at
Dr. Lesnak speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lesnak. The overall rating for this provider is 2.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lesnak.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lesnak, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lesnak appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.