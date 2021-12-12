Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levinson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD
Dr. Lawrence Levinson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Altoona, PA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina.
Medical Deployment Services2032 E Pleasant Valley Blvd Ste 2, Altoona, PA 16602 Directions (814) 201-2305
- Capital Blue Cross
- Medicare
- Self Pay
- We do not accept health insurance
I had Dr. Levinson help me again with my renewal license. Each time I have spoken with him I walk away having learned something new. I feel privileged to be able to take advantage of his incredible knowledge base and willingness to teach. I can tell he cares about helping his patients and improving quality of life. I couldn’t recommend him more highly.
- Internal Medicine
- 43 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1528162716
- Millard Fillmore Gates Circle Hospital
- Universidad Central Del Este (UCE), Facultad De Medicina
- SUNY Binghamton
- Addiction Medicine
Dr. Levinson has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levinson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levinson speaks Spanish.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Levinson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levinson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levinson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levinson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.