Overview

Dr. Lawrence Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.



Dr. Levy works at SECTION OF GENERAL INTERNAL MEDICINE in Lebanon, NH. They frequently treat conditions like Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.