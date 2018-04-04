Dr. Lawrence Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Levy, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Levy, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Lebanon, NH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center.
Dr. Levy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dartmouth-hitchcock Medical Center1 Medical Center Dr, Lebanon, NH 03756 Directions (603) 650-5000Friday7:30am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Dartmouth - Hitchcock Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Levy?
Both my husband and I just had a Colonoscopy with Dr. Levy. Dr. Levy was attentive and he did a thorough and professional exam on us. We highly recommend Dr.Levy. He practices at 2 Hospitals. He and his team or our support team kept in touch with us up until we had the procedure. At that day Dr. Levy explained everything to us and after the colonoscopy he checked in to see how we were doing and shook our hand. We would definitely give Dr. Levy 5 Stars.
About Dr. Lawrence Levy, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1821181454
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Levy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Levy works at
Dr. Levy has seen patients for Inflammatory Bowel Disease, Crohn's Disease and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.