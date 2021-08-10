Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lewis, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lewis, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Mount Kisco, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 54 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Northern Westchester Hospital.



Dr. Lewis works at LEWIS LAWRENCE A MD OFFICE in Mount Kisco, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.