Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
2.3 (61)
Accepting new patients
42 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Downers Grove, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 42 years of experience. They graduated from Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School and is affiliated with Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital and Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus.

Dr. Lieber works at DuPage Medical Group - Official in Downers Grove, IL with other offices in Lemont, IL and Lombard, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lieber's Office Locations

  1. 1
    DuPage Medical Group - Official
    4115 Fairview Ave, Downers Grove, IL 60515 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872
  2. 2
    DuPage Medical Group
    15900 W 127th St Ste 111, Lemont, IL 60439 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 243-7385
  3. 3
    Orthopaedics
    1801 S Highland Ave # 220, Lombard, IL 60148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 790-1872

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital
  • Elmhurst Hospital - Main Campus

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Humana
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (39)
    Oct 28, 2022
    Excellent work Very precise
    — Oct 28, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 42 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316933120
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • St Vincents Hospital and Med Center New York
    Residency
    • Albert Einstein College Of Med Bronx
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital And Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Finch University Of Health Sciences Chicago Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lieber, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieber is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lieber has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lieber accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Lieber has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lieber has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieber on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieber. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieber.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieber, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieber appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

