Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.
Dr. Lilien works at
Dr. Lilien's Office Locations
Pediatrics - St. Joseph's500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Directions
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lilien?
Amazing Doctor. Can't say enough good about his professionalism and pure care for our son! Thank you!
About Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD
- Neonatal Medicine
- 51 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Cook Co Chldns Hosp
- UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
- University of Chicago School of Medicine
- Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lilien accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Lilien using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Lilien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Lilien speaks Spanish.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilien.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.