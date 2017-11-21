See All Perinatal Medicine & Neonatal Medicine Doctors in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD

Neonatal Medicine
5.0 (3)
Accepting new patients
51 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is a Neonatal Medicine Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neonatal Medicine, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine. They graduated from University of Chicago School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. Lilien works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lilien's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Pediatrics - St. Joseph's
    500 W Thomas Rd Ste 250, Phoenix, AZ 85013 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Nov 21, 2017
    Amazing Doctor. Can't say enough good about his professionalism and pure care for our son! Thank you!
    Ryan in Queen Creek, AZ — Nov 21, 2017
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD

    • Neonatal Medicine
    • 51 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • Male
    • 1851321947
    Education & Certifications

    • Cook Co Chldns Hosp
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO
    • University of Chicago School of Medicine
    • Neonatal-Perinatal Medicine, Neonatology and Pediatrics
    Hospital Affiliations

    • St. Joseph's Hospital And Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lilien, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lilien is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lilien has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lilien works at Dignity Health Medical Group in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Lilien’s profile.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Lilien. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lilien.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lilien, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lilien appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

