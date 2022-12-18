Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lloyd is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM
Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Fishers, IN. They graduated from Dr. William Scholl and is affiliated with Ascension St. Vincent Fishers.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd's Office Locations
-
1
Lloyd Podiatry13914 Southeastern Pkwy Ste 301, Fishers, IN 46037 Directions (317) 842-1361
-
2
In - Lloyd Podiatry Group2117 E 5th St, Anderson, IN 46012 Directions (317) 415-9000
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension St. Vincent Fishers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lloyd?
dr.lloyld is so helpful and he is a wiz on whatever you need done on your foot
About Dr. Lawrence Lloyd, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1780685339
Education & Certifications
- Dr. William Scholl
- Marquette
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lloyd has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lloyd accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lloyd has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lloyd works at
Dr. Lloyd has seen patients for Heel Spur, Foot Sprain and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lloyd on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Lloyd. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lloyd.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lloyd, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lloyd appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.