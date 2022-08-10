See All Neurosurgeons in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD

Neurosurgery
4.1 (9)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.

They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lunsford's Office Locations

    200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 (412) 647-0953

Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Upmc Hamot
  • UPMC Presbyterian

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Meningiomas
Secondary Malignancies
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma)
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Radiosurgery, Spinal or Cranial Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak (CSF Leak) Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Craniopharyngioma Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Nerve Destruction by Neurolytic Agent Chevron Icon
Nerve Sheath Tumors Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pineal Region Tumors Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Repair Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Aug 10, 2022
    I received Radiation treatment from Dr. Lunsford today. The procedure was very well laid-out ahead of time and everyone involved knew EXACTLY what they were doing. Also excellent patient relations and a lot of attention given to re-assuring the patient. I gave him 5-stars, because there was no way to give him 7.
    Andrew Jerpe — Aug 10, 2022
    About Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1467429639
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
    • Neurosurgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunsford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lunsford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lunsford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lunsford has seen patients for Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunsford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunsford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunsford.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunsford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunsford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

