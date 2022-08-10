Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lunsford is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD
Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.
They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunsford's Office Locations
- 1 200 Lothrop St Ste B400, Pittsburgh, PA 15213 Directions (412) 647-0953
Hospital Affiliations
- Upmc Hamot
- UPMC Presbyterian
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lunsford?
I received Radiation treatment from Dr. Lunsford today. The procedure was very well laid-out ahead of time and everyone involved knew EXACTLY what they were doing. Also excellent patient relations and a lot of attention given to re-assuring the patient. I gave him 5-stars, because there was no way to give him 7.
About Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1467429639
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lunsford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lunsford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lunsford has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lunsford has seen patients for Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lunsford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lunsford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lunsford.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lunsford, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lunsford appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.