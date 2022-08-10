Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lunsford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Upmc Hamot and UPMC Presbyterian.



They frequently treat conditions like Meningiomas, Secondary Malignancies, Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma and Chordoma) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.