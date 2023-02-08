See All Otolaryngologists in New York, NY
Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
4.8 (71)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Lustig, MD

Dr. Lawrence Lustig, MD is an Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University And Hospital

Dr. Lustig works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lustig's Office Locations

  1. 1
    CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion
    180 Fort Washington Avenue, New York, NY 10032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    ColumbiaDoctors - Midtown
    51 West 51st Street, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus
Vertigo
Dizziness
Tinnitus

Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cholesteatoma Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Acute Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Adult Hearing Loss Rehabilitation Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Balance Testing Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Big Ears Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Big Ears
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Chronic Ear Infections (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Deafness Conductive - Stapedial - Ear Malformation - Facial Palsy Chevron Icon
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Ear Disorders Chevron Icon
Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Facial Nerve Damage Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Microtia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Microtia
Middle Ear Disease and Disorders Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Pediatric Cochlear Implants Chevron Icon
Pediatric Head and Neck Masses Chevron Icon
Pediatric Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Pediatric Tumor Chevron Icon
Perilymph Fistula (PLF) Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Temporal Bone Disorder Chevron Icon
Tempormandibular Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Affinity Health Plan
    • Amerihealth
    • Amida Care
    • Anthem
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Connecticare
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Fidelis Care
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Healthfirst
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • SelectCare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • VNS Choice
    • Vytra Health Plans
    • WellCare

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 71 ratings
    Patient Ratings (71)
    5 Star
    (67)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Feb 08, 2023
    Dr. lustig is everything a surgeon and physician should be. He cares and deals with his patients with the highest standards of excellence. I hve complete confidence in him and feel fortunate to have his care.
    Richard E Vendig — Feb 08, 2023
    About Dr. Lawrence Lustig, MD

    Specialties
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1184672594
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Johns Hopkins University|Johns Hopkins University / School of Medicine|Johns Hopkins University And Hospital
    Fellowship
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Lustig, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lustig is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lustig has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lustig has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lustig works at CUIMC/Harkness Pavilion in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. Lustig’s profile.

    71 patients have reviewed Dr. Lustig. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lustig.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lustig, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lustig appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

