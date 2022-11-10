Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mahdi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD
Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.
Dr. Mahdi works at
Dr. Mahdi's Office Locations
-
1
North Jersey Cardiovascular Cns329 Belleville Ave, Bloomfield, NJ 07003 Directions (973) 748-3800Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmWednesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pmSaturday8:00am - 1:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Clara Maass Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mahdi?
The Madhi is the most caring doctor! Goes above and beyond for his patients. I have been to many doctors and there is no one that care more for his patients than he does. My whole family goes to him. He’s an excellent Doctor!
About Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD
- Cardiology
- 41 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Persian
- 1689607103
Education & Certifications
- Umdnj University Hospital
- American University Of The Caribbean
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mahdi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mahdi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mahdi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mahdi works at
Dr. Mahdi has seen patients for Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mahdi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Mahdi speaks Arabic and Persian.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mahdi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mahdi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mahdi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mahdi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.