Overview of Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD

Dr. Lawrence Mahdi, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bloomfield, NJ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from American University Of The Caribbean and is affiliated with Clara Maass Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Mountainside Medical Center.



Dr. Mahdi works at North Jersey Cardiovascular Cns in Bloomfield, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Hypertensive Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.