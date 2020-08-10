Dr. Lawrence Mancino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mancino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mancino, MD
Dr. Lawrence Mancino, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Staten Island University Hospital.
Sottile & Megna MD360 Edison St, Staten Island, NY 10306 Directions (718) 351-6377
- Staten Island University Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He found my stomach cancer in one visit every time I call his staff They are helpful he always makes me aware of what is going on he will take the time to make sure I understand his answers
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1083685994
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Mancino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mancino accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mancino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mancino has seen patients for Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Esophagitis and Reflux Esophagitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mancino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Mancino. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mancino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mancino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mancino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.