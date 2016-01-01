See All Otolaryngologists in Arlington Heights, IL
Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
53 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD

Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Arlington Heights, IL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Loyola University Medical Center and Northwest Community Hospital.

Dr. Martin works at Arlington Ent. Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery in Arlington Heights, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Outer Ear Infection and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Martin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Arlington Ent. Head and Neck and Facial Plastic Surgery
    1430 N Arlington Heights Rd Ste 214, Arlington Heights, IL 60004 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 255-7773

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Loyola University Medical Center
  • Northwest Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup
Outer Ear Infection
Otitis Media
Earwax Buildup

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Otitis Media Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Audiometry
Carotid Ultrasound
Cholesteatoma
Chronic Sinusitis
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deafness
  • View other providers who treat Deafness
Diagnostic Nasal and-or Sinus Endoscopy
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Ear Tube Placement
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES)
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening
Home Sleep Study
Loss of Smell and-or Taste
Malignant Otitis Externa
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation
Nosebleed
Oral Cancer Screening
Peritonsillar Abscess
Pharyngitis
Sinusitis
Thyroid Scan
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tonsillitis
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wound Repair
Acute Sinusitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Anosmia
  • View other providers who treat Anosmia
Antrostomy and Antrotomy (Sinus Surgery)
Black Eye
Bone Cancer
Broken Nose
Chronic Tonsillitis
Common Cold
Conductive Hearing Loss
Deformities of Auricle or Pinna
Deviated Septum
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Enlarged Turbinates
Ethmoidectomy (Sinus Surgery)
Excision of Parotid, Sublingual, or Submandibular Gland
Facial Fracture
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling
Hearing Loss Due to Noise
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia)
Intranasal or Sinus Procedure
Nasal Polyp
Nasal Septum Surgery (Septoplasty)
Oral Cancer
Osteosarcoma
Otosclerosis
Perforated Eardrum
Rhinoseptoplasty
Salivary Gland Cancer
Salivary Gland Cyst
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation
Sleep Apnea
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal)
Throat Pain
Tonsillectomy
Tracheal Surgery
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    About Dr. Lawrence Martin, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 53 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1437260502
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.