Dr. Lawrence McCormack, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence McCormack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Firelands Reg Med Ctr - Main703 Tyler St Ste 151, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-0207
Firelands Regional Medical Center1200 Prospect St Ste 103, Sandusky, OH 44870 Directions (419) 627-1056
Hospital Affiliations
- Firelands Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Takes time and explains things. Good personality. Very caring.
About Dr. Lawrence McCormack, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 51 years of experience
- English, German
- 1831168608
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clin
- Mayo Clinic-Rochester
- Ohio State U, College of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McCormack has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McCormack accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McCormack has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McCormack has seen patients for Hernia, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Diarrhea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McCormack on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McCormack speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McCormack. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McCormack.
