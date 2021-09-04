Overview

Dr. Lawrence McCormack, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sandusky, OH. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 51 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Ohio State U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Firelands Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McCormack works at Firelands Regional Medical Center in Sandusky, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Hernia, Diffuse Esophageal Spasm and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.