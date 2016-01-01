Overview of Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD

Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Cath de Lille Fac Libre de Med and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.



Dr. McGee works at Spartanburg Nephrology in Spartanburg, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.