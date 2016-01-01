Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD
Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Spartanburg, SC. They specialize in Nephrology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from U Cath de Lille Fac Libre de Med and is affiliated with Pelham Medical Center and Spartanburg Medical Center.
Dr. McGee works at
Dr. McGee's Office Locations
Spartanburg Nephrology322 N Pine St, Spartanburg, SC 29302 Directions (864) 256-0439
Hospital Affiliations
- Pelham Medical Center
- Spartanburg Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Lawrence McGee, MD
- Nephrology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1124008644
Education & Certifications
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- Medical College of Georgia Hospital and Clinic
- U Cath de Lille Fac Libre de Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGee has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGee accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGee has seen patients for Hyperkalemia, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. McGee. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.