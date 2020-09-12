Dr. Lawrence Mendelow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mendelow, MD
Dr. Lawrence Mendelow, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from Duke University and is affiliated with Missouri Baptist Medical Center.
Suburban Surgical Associates Inc.555 N New Ballas Rd Ste 265, Saint Louis, MO 63141 Directions (314) 911-4644
Hospital Affiliations
- Missouri Baptist Medical Center
Dr. Mendelow and his staff were excellent. Thank you.
About Dr. Lawrence Mendelow, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1811932502
Education & Certifications
- Duke University
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Dr. Mendelow works at
