Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD
Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton and Conway Regional Health System.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations
-
1
Cancer Center8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Directions (501) 906-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
- Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
- Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
- CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
- Conway Regional Health System
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Mendelsohn?
Dr. Mendelsohn is the only doctor I have ever had that is completely familiar with all my circumstances at every visit. It is more than a matter of reviewing a chart before the visit because he remembers my history and the details to a remarkable degree. He exemplifies exactly what a physician should be; an excellent listener and a competent and compassionate carer.
About Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD
- Medical Oncology
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1295717189
Education & Certifications
- U Ky Med Ctr
- U Ark Med Scis Campus
- Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mendelsohn accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mendelsohn works at
Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mendelsohn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mendelsohn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.