Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD

Medical Oncology
5.0 (15)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD

Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia, Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway, Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock, Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart, Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock, CHI St. Vincent Morrilton and Conway Regional Health System.

Dr. Mendelsohn works at CARTI in Little Rock, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Mendelsohn's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cancer Center
    8901 Carti Way, Little Rock, AR 72205 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (501) 906-3000
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Arkadelphia
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Conway
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Little Rock
  • Baptist Health Medical Center - Stuttgart
  • Baptist Health Medical Center North Little Rock
  • CHI St. Vincent Morrilton
  • Conway Regional Health System

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Anemia
Colorectal Cancer
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma

Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neuroendocrine Tumors Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Purpura
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Astrocytoma Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholangiocarcinoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Macroglobulinemia (incl. Waldenstrom's ) Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Medulloblastoma Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Merkel Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Schwannoma Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Thymomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Thymomas
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Dec 29, 2021
    Dr. Mendelsohn is the only doctor I have ever had that is completely familiar with all my circumstances at every visit. It is more than a matter of reviewing a chart before the visit because he remembers my history and the details to a remarkable degree. He exemplifies exactly what a physician should be; an excellent listener and a competent and compassionate carer.
    — Dec 29, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD
    About Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD

    Specialties
    • Medical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 43 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1295717189
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • U Ky Med Ctr
    Residency
    • U Ark Med Scis Campus
    Internship
    • Michael Reese Hospital and Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • University of Arkansas College of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Mendelsohn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendelsohn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mendelsohn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mendelsohn has seen patients for Anemia, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mendelsohn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Mendelsohn. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mendelsohn.

