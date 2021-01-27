Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metzger is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS
Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Sandston, VA. They completed their residency with Medical College Of Virginia
Dr. Metzger works at
Dr. Metzger's Office Locations
-
1
Sandston Office5510 Whiteside Rd, Sandston, VA 23150 Directions (804) 737-0992Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Virginia Oral & Facial Surgery7481 Right Flank Rd Ste 120, Mechanicsville, VA 23116 Directions (804) 559-5416Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 3:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- CompBenefits Corp.
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Dominion Insurance
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Metzger?
The dat of my consultation, Dr. Metzger made me feel so comfortable. He explained everything in detail and made sure I understood the procedures. He knew that I needed to have this done as soon as possible for other reasons, so he asked me if I would like for him to do the surgery now. How many surgeons would do that! You are awesome Dr. Metzger. I cannot thank you enough!
About Dr. Lawrence Metzger, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1265493076
Education & Certifications
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Metzger has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Metzger accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Metzger has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Metzger works at
159 patients have reviewed Dr. Metzger. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Metzger.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Metzger, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Metzger appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.