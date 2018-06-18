Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Richmond, VA. They completed their residency with Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Lawrence G Miller III8002 Discovery Dr Rm 101, Richmond, VA 23229 Directions (804) 453-9021
Hospital Affiliations
- Henrico Doctors' Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Needs tp get better front office, since move to Discovery Drive. Always a new one. Today, told Medicare wouln’t pay, not what was told to me last year. A patient of 30 years, I’ll probably schedule for next year, but not happy. Cinda Caiella
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1417979865
- Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Yeast Infections, Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer and Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Miller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Miller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.