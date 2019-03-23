Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miller is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Denver, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Rose Medical Center.
Locations
Denver Digestive Health Specialists4500 E 9th Ave Ste 720S, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 355-3525Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Miller took the time to listen to me and answer my questions. I would recommend him to anyone who needs a Gastro.
About Dr. Lawrence Miller, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1912116732
Education & Certifications
- Jefferson Hospital
- Philadelphia General Hospital
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University, Thomas Jefferson University
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Miller has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Miller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Miller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Miller has seen patients for Diarrhea, Abdominal Pain and Dysphagia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Miller on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Miller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Miller.
