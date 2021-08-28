Overview of Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD

Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD is a Phlebologist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.



Dr. Milne works at InterMed Vein Clinic in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Concord, CA, Yuba City, CA, Danville, CA, Castro Valley, CA, Oakland, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.