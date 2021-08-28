See All Phlebologists in Citrus Heights, CA
Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD

Phlebology
5.0 (425)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD

Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD is a Phlebologist in Citrus Heights, CA. They specialize in Phlebology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Loma Linda University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy San Juan Medical Center.

Dr. Milne works at InterMed Vein Clinic in Citrus Heights, CA with other offices in Concord, CA, Yuba City, CA, Danville, CA, Castro Valley, CA, Oakland, CA and Pleasanton, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Milne's Office Locations

  1. 1
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    7777 Greenback Ln Ste 103, Citrus Heights, CA 95610 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 835-7777
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    2272 Bacon St, Concord, CA 94520 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 886-7100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    450 Queens Ave, Yuba City, CA 95991 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (530) 434-7777
  4. 4
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    1320 El Capitan Dr Ste, Danville, CA 94526 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 886-7100
  5. 5
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    20130 Lake Chabot Rd Ste, Castro Valley, CA 94546 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 270-3100
  6. 6
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    2844 Summit St Ste, Oakland, CA 94609 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (510) 270-3100
  7. 7
    InterMed Vein Clinic
    5924 Stoneridge Mall Rd Ste, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 886-7100

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy San Juan Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy
Spider Veins
Varicose Veins
Venous Sclerotherapy

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Fistula Repair Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Laparotomy Chevron Icon
Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Laser Office Procedure Chevron Icon
Laser Spider Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Laser Treatment of Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Leg Ulcer Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Ablation Chevron Icon
Radiofrequency Catheter Ablation Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Ultrasound-Guided Injection Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Vein Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Vascular Procedure Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Vein Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Diseases Chevron Icon
Vein Laser Ablation Chevron Icon
Vein Treatment Chevron Icon
Venous Closure Chevron Icon
Venous Doppler (Legs and Arms) Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Venous Reflux Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Employee Health Systems
    • Health Net
    • Hill Physicians Medical Group
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SCAN Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint
    • Western Health Advantage

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 425 ratings
    Patient Ratings (425)
    5 Star
    (411)
    4 Star
    (13)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Milne?

    Aug 28, 2021
    My experience with Dr. Milne and the entire staff could not have been any better. I was and am extremely pleased with everyone there. And I am thrilled with my vein/ legs results. Thanks to Dr. Milne and everyone for being a part of the new me.
    C. F. — Aug 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Milne to family and friends

    Dr. Milne's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Milne

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD.

    About Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD

    Specialties
    • Phlebology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Armenian, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1285655399
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Western Ontario|University Western Ontario
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • OREGON HEALTH SCIENCES UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    Internship
    • Oregon Health and Sciences University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Loma Linda University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Milne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Milne has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Milne speaks Armenian, Punjabi, Russian, Spanish and Ukrainian.

    425 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Lawrence Milne, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.