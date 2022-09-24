Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Minardi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD
Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.
They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minardi's Office Locations
- 1 500 Donnally St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 343-6219
-
2
Saint Francis Hospital333 Laidley St, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 347-6500
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Minardi?
Dr. Minardi excels in his Profession of EyeCare. A SUPERIOR surgeon... extremely Knowledgeable and Professional in caring for his patients. He wastes no time in examining and treating his patients with sight/vision problems. This is an attribute I applaud. He shows sincere concern with alleviating these issues. I highly recommend Dr. Minardi as an Ophthalmologist for anyone having eye problems. He's my Surgeon. He's "The Best".
About Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1174508774
Education & Certifications
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Minardi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Minardi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Minardi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Minardi has seen patients for Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Minardi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Minardi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Minardi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Minardi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Minardi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.