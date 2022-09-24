Overview of Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD

Dr. Lawrence Minardi, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Neovascularization, Dry Eyes and Tear Duct Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.