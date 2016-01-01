Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morse is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD
Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with UC Davis Medical Center.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse's Office Locations
-
1
Uc Davis Lawrence J. Ellison Ambulatory Care Center4860 Y St # 1700, Sacramento, CA 95817 Directions (916) 734-6602
Hospital Affiliations
- UC Davis Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morse?
About Dr. Lawrence Morse, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1255315917
Education & Certifications
- Duke U Eye Ctr|University of California-Los Angeles
- Jules Stein Eye Inst-Ucla|University of California-Los Angeles
- University of California-Los Angeles
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morse has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morse accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morse has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morse works at
Dr. Morse has seen patients for Macular Hole, Degenerative Disorders of Globe and Progressive High Myopia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morse on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Morse has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morse.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morse, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morse appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.