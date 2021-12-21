Overview of Dr. Lawrence Muldoon, MD

Dr. Lawrence Muldoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Muldoon works at Endoscopy Center of Fairfield in Fairfield, CT with other offices in Bridgeport, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.