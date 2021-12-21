Dr. Muldoon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lawrence Muldoon, MD
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Muldoon, MD
Dr. Lawrence Muldoon, MD is an Urology Specialist in Fairfield, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital, St. Vincent's Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Muldoon's Office Locations
1
Endoscopy Center of Fairfield425 Post Rd, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 254-1576
2
Svmc Holdings Inc2800 Main St, Bridgeport, CT 06606 Directions (203) 576-6000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Yale New Haven Health1152 Kings Highway Cutoff, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 256-5500
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- St. Vincent's Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He is simply the best
- Urology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
