Dr. Lawrence Negret, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from U Autonoma De Centro Am and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Jackson Memorial Hospital and Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center.
Dr. Negret's Office Locations
University Of Miami Health System8932 SW 97th Ave Ste B, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 243-5302
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Negret is an amazing doctor! He is knowledgeable, thorough, caring and compassionate. Dr. Negret takes the necessary steps to understand all of his patient's needs. He follows up to make sure that the care his patients receive is optimal. Karen Scanlon, his nurse practitioner, is wonderful too. She goes way above and beyond expectations to assist her patients. I highly recommend Dr. Negret!
About Dr. Lawrence Negret, MD
- Hematology
- 25 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Suny
- SUNY
- U Autonoma De Centro Am
- Hematology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Negret has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Negret accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Negret has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Negret. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Negret.
