Dr. Lawrence Nelson I, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nelson I is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Nelson I, MD
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Nelson I, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Jefferson Hospital.
Dr. Nelson I works at
Locations
-
1
Lawrence J Nelson, MD777 Clairton Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15236 Directions (412) 655-7525
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Coventry Health Care
- Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nelson I?
About Dr. Lawrence Nelson I, MD
- Family Medicine
- 53 years of experience
- English
- 1467555896
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nelson I has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nelson I accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nelson I has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nelson I works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nelson I. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nelson I.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nelson I, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nelson I appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.