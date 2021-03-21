Dr. Lawrence Neshiwat, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neshiwat is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Lawrence Neshiwat, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Lawrence Neshiwat, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Yonkers, NY. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Saint John's Riverside Hospital and Saint Joseph's Medical Center.
Dr. Neshiwat works at
Locations
Lawrence Neshiwat MD PC1019 Yonkers Ave Ste 1, Yonkers, NY 10704 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint John's Riverside Hospital
- Saint Joseph's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lawrence Neshiwat is beyond professional. He saved my life so many times and I have NO WORDS to explain how thankful I am. Dr. Neshiwat is working day and night and never gives up on his patients. I am very thankful I have a doctor like him. GOD BLESS HIM!!!
About Dr. Lawrence Neshiwat, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English, Arabic
- 1003832437
Education & Certifications
- St Vincent'S Med Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Neshiwat has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Neshiwat accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Neshiwat has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Neshiwat works at
Dr. Neshiwat has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Diabetes Type 2, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Neshiwat on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Neshiwat speaks Arabic.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Neshiwat. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Neshiwat.
