Overview of Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD

Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is a Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Neurology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY OF GUADALAJARA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Newman works at Preston Robert Tisch Center For Men's Health in New York, NY with other offices in White Plains, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Migraine and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.