Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD is a Female Urology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Female Urology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV, Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus, MountainView Hospital and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Dr. Newman works at
Dr. Newman's Office Locations
Las Vegas Urology9053 S Pecos Rd Ste 2900, Henderson, NV 89074 Directions (702) 805-4583Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Las Vegas Urology, LLP - Southwest - Sunset7150 W Sunset Rd Ste 201A, Las Vegas, NV 89113 Directions (702) 805-4584
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
- MountainView Hospital
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Meritain Health
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My husband has been a patient of Dr. Newman for over 7 years now. Late 2019 my husband's prostate cancer came back. Dr. Newman suggested that my husband should do the HIFU treatment since he couldn't 't repeat radiation therapy. It has been over a year since the HIFU treatment and my husband's PSA was reduced and remains at zero. Both of us are thankful for Dr. Newman's dedicated and caring treatment of my husband. Every decision Dr. Newman has made on behalf of my husband has been correct. We feel lucky that we have a doctor like him that we can trust and depend on. We highly recommend Dr. Newman.
About Dr. Lawrence Newman, MD
- Female Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1568528677
Education & Certifications
- Icahn School of Medicine at Mount Sinai|Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Newman accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Newman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.